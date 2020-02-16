Man Who Filmed Himself Defiling Alleged Niece Arrested In Kericho

Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga, a man who recorded himself defiling an alleged niece has been arrested in Kericho.

According to K24 Digital, the man was arrested in Kericho town on Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020.

The suspect is being held at the Nyagacho police station, 3km from Kericho town.

In the video recording that has gone viral, the man is seen defiling a young girl, believed to be 16-years-old, for nearly half an hour.

The man later deleted his Facebook account and went into hiding, before he was later arrested.

It is not yet clear whether the girl in question was underage or not, but incest charges could be preferred against the man.

The Sexual Offenses Act in Kenya defines incest as sexual relations between a man and a female relative whom he knows to be his daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt or grandmother, and sexual relations between a woman and the corresponding male relatives.

The girl in question is said to have visited the family of the man to stay with them, and that she belongs to the perpetrator’s sister.

The police are yet to issue a public statement about the same as Kenyans call for speedy investigations leading to the arrest of the man.

