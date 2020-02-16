in SPORTS

Kigali Could Host First Ever Champions League One-off Final

CAF President Ahmad and personal adviser Samuel Eto'o inspecting Amahoro Stadium, Kigali. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kigali, Rwanda could become the first city to stage the CAF Champions League one-off final this season.

CAF boss Ahmad and his personal adviser Samuel Eto’o inspected Amahoro Stadium, on Saturday as a possible venue for the final slated for 29 May 2020.

The Champions League final used to be staged over two legs, however, this was changed after last season’s second leg clash between Esperance de Tunis and Wydad Casablanca, which was abandoned following a dispute over VAR.

30k capacity Amahoro Stadium, Rwanda’s biggest sporting facility, underwent a facelift ahead of the 2016 CHAN. It hosted the final of the tournament pitting winners DRC against Mali.

