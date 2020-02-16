DP William Ruto Speaks About Reports That Detectives Raided His Office

Deputy President William Ruto has opened up about media reports that detectives raided his Harambee House Annex offices in connection with the Ksh39 billion scandal.

In a tweet, Ruto questioned motive behind the narrative, wondering whether the investigators had visited concerned departments like the Department of Defence (DoD).

He questioned the motive of the “23-minute visit at Annex”, saying that the Office of the Deputy President (ODP) is not involved in any procurement.

“ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media,” tweeted the DP.

Sleuths from the DCI are said to have visited DP’s office on Friday looking for the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage for the period of interest to them.

The Standard reports that detectives are looking to rope in personal aide of the DP Farouk Kibet, Chief of Staff Ken Osinde and Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo in the investigation, to ascertain ho the office of the DP was allegedly used for alleged corrupt deals.

The fraudulent Sh39 billion government arms tender deal was allegedly masterminded by Echesa and three others; Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya and Clifford Okoth, and brokered at the DP’s Annex office.

According to Ruto, the ploy to involve him in the graft case is a smear campaign well choreographed by his political competitors.

“The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

The former minister was on Friday charged with forgery and will be spending the weekend in custody.

He will however be released on a Sh1 million cash bail after police conclude investigations.