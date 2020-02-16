I Am Alive And At Work, DP William Ruto’s Aide Kelvin Musundi Says After Alleged Death

Deputy President William Ruto’s aide Kelvin Kipkoech Musundi is alive and at work and was not involved in an accident along Lang’ata Road as alleged by sections of the media.

Initial reports indicated that Kelvin Rono, DP Ruto’s aide is the one who had died in the accident. However, there is no person working in the office of the DP under the name Kelvin Rono.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Musundi said that he is already at work and the reports has caused a lot of worries to his relatives.

“I am alive and at work. I am with the boss (DP William Ruto) in Bahati (Nairobi). My parents are calling me. Everyone is calling me and I’m worried,” Kelvin told this writer in a phone conversation.

A search by renowned blogger Robert Alai showed that the Mercedes car involved in the accident, KCX 734B, leading to the death of one person, belonged to David Kipruto Rono.

David Kipruto Ronoh is the CEO and Director of a clearing and forwarding firm, Elmon Agencies.

Earlier reports indicated that the DP’s aide was the one who was driving the Mercedes Benz E350 which veered off Nairobi’s Lang’ata Road before bursting into flames on Sunday, February 16.

The reports had been confirmed by Lang’ata police chief John Sichei.

The vehicle flew into a fence lined with trees at Wilson Airport before smoke started billowing.

Witnesses claimed that the driver was speeding and lost control as he approached Sunshine High School.

The body of the deceased has since been transferred to the City Mortuary.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu