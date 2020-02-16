DCI Officers Reportedly Comb DP William Ruto’s Office Over Ksh39 Billion Scandal

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Friday are said to have raided Harambee House Annex in search of leads for the Ksh39 billion scandal that has seen former CS Rashid Echesa arrested.

Harambee House Annex is the complex that houses Deputy President William Ruto’s office, and the deal is said to have been struck there.

This is despite revelations by Kahawa Tungu showing that the DCI and office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) did not mention DP Ruto or his office in their court papers.

The detectives are said to have been looking for the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage for the period of interest to them.

The Standard reports that detectives are looking to rope in personal aide of the DP Farouk Kibet, Chief of Staff Ken Osinde and Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo in the investigation, to ascertain ho the office of the DP was allegedly used for alleged corrupt deals.

“It was not exactly a raid, rather a visit to check a few things,” an officer privy to the operation said as quoted by the local daily.

The fraudulent Sh39 billion government arms tender deal was allegedly masterminded by Echesa and three others; Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya and Clifford Okoth, and brokered at the DP’s Annex office.

According to Ruto, the ploy to involve him in the graft case is a smear campaign well choreographed by his political competitors.

“The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

The former minister was on Friday charged with forgery and will be spending the weekend in custody.

He will however be released on a Sh1 million cash bail after police conclude investigations.

