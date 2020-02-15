Governor Sonko’s Daughter Saumu Mbuvi Expecting Second Child

Saumu Mbuvi, Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko’s first daughter is reportedly expecting her second child.

Through her Instagram, the mother of one shared a post with a fan during Valentine’s Day which exposed her protruding tummy leaving fans to speculate.

She had spent her day with the less fortunate, cooked and provided them with gifts.

Confirming her pregnancy, she posted another picture explaining how she spent her valentine’s day despite having pregnancy hormones that made her feel lazy.

“Wanna know how I spent my valentines;

Woke up very early …pregnancy Hormones though hata kama I was feeling lazy 🤦‍♀️😓cooked for more than 100 street kids and I really thought this won’t go through ..but look at God 😭😭😭😭he just has his way of making things happen. The day turned out to be such a success.

“Thank you all for all your support …May you all never luck…The price we pay for being alive and having good health is giving back to the society. There is no such a fulfilling feeling than sleeping knowing two or more smiled because of you. The feeling is heavenly. Because we are queens we spread the love❤️and sorry to anyone expecting a classy baby-shower from me ..this is all that my heart wanted ❤️To the amazing team I am more than grateful and to my partner in crime @muyu_ke thank you loads❤️,” read the post.

Saumu has a daughter with Ben Gatu. The two parted ways after she claimed he was using her for political mileage and physically abusing her.

Following the breakup with her daughter’s father, she used her social media to advise women and create awareness against domestic violence by urging women to speak out and walk away if they find themselves in such situations.

She is however said to be dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, posting pictures here and there as well as publicly declaring their love for each other.

She also advised women against dating married men after a woman went public claiming she was pregnant by her current lover.

In a controversial event last year, the lovebirds were attacked while having a good time at a popular club in Nairobi, along Thika Road hence sending the Senator to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Following the incident, their love brewed more, as they went out publicly and were seen in events celebrating special holidays together.

She has also been captured cheering her other half while he makes appearances on talk shows in relation to politics.

Here are some reactions from her fans following the pregnancy news:

