DP Ruto Dismisses Reports Linking His Office To Fraudulent Sh39 Billion Firearms Deal As “Smear Campaign”

Deputy President William Ruto is infuriated with recent media reports that linked him to a fraudulent Sh39 billion government arms tender deal.

It was reported that the deal allegedly masterminded by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others; Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya and Clifford Okoth, was brokered at the DP’s Annex office.

According to Ruto, the ploy to involve him in the graft case is a smear campaign well choreographed by his political competitors.

“The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

"The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation."

Further, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been castigated for apparently waging a political war against the DP.

On Thursday, DCI boss George Kinoti was quoted by the media as having said that those involved in the case held meeting at the DP’s office.

But in court papers presented before a Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) magistrate court, there was no mention of Ruto or his office.

In affidavits sworn by investigating officer John Munjama, Echesa and others who were not in court were accused of drafting fake documents and purporting that they were from the Ministry of Defence and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

These documents, the officer said were found in two cars belonging to the suspects.

Earlier, it had been said that a search at the DP’s office led to the recovery of documents meant to defraud foreigners of Sh39 billion.

Reports by the Standard indicate that police intend to question top Ruto aides and staff at his Annex office.

They will include; security officials, secretaries and aides.

The former minister was on Friday charged with forgery and will be spending the weekend in custody.

He will however be released on a Sh1 million cash bail after police conclude investigations.

