Longhorn Publishers Withdraw From Market Book Giving Pupils Option To Commit Suicide

Longhorn Publishers has withdrawn from the market a Grade 2 text book that gives pupils the option to commit suicide.

In the Smart Score Encyclopedia Grade 2 Volume 1 text book, pupils are asked a series of questions with some of the options being to take their lives.

One of the questions reads, “Lucy and Margret are sisters. Lucy is loved more by her parents. What should Margret do? A) Kill herself or B) Do what her parents want.”

Another one reads, “Alice says she looks bad. What should you tell her? (God loves her, To kill herself).”

According to Longhorn Publishers Group Chief Executive Officer Maxwell Wahome, the book has been recalled and corrective measures are underway.

Mr Wahome further apologized for the language used noting that the company takes mental health seriously.

“We acknowledge the query and take full responsibility and that in this instance we failed. For this, we are extremely sorry.

“We have recalled the books from the market and corrective steps are already in place to ensure that the situation does not happen again,” Wahome said.

Last year, Text Book Centre withdrew from its shelves Blood Ties, a book that was previously recommended for class 6 pupils.

The book written by Zimkhitha Mlanzeli and published by Cover2Cover Books used foul language including the f-word.

The Ministry of Education later warned teachers against using the said book.

“You are therefore required to bring to the immediate attention of all Principals and Headteachers that only books listed in the Orange Book are allowed for use in schools,” read a statement from Elyas Abdi, Director General for Basic Education.

According to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Act, a person who purports to develop any curriculum in respect of any institution or applies in Kenya any local or foreign curriculum or curriculum support materials without approval of the council commits an offense.

Such a person is liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 years or a fine not exceeding Ksh1 million or both.

Approved books for Kenyan education curriculum are listed on the Orange Book, and no school is allowed to use learning materials other than those listed.

