Kenyan Man in US Paul Lukas Found Dead After Being Reported Missing For Three Days

An openly gay Kenyan man living in the US was found dead after being reported missing for three days.

Paul Lukas was on Wednesday found shot dead in Seattle, Washington DC.

According to the police, the 34 year old man was attacked and killed by individuals yet to be identified. Investigations are on going.

The East Africa School of Media Studies in Nairobi alumnus worked with Alaska Airlines until his time of death.

His colleagues have described him as a jovial and enthusiastic individual who effortlessly lit up the room.

“Paul Lukas lit up every room he entered. You could not look at him or listen to him and feel his energy without experiencing joy. Our Alaska Flight Attendants Class was saddened by news if his death,” Allision R Pring remembered the deceased.

His friends and family have set up a GoFund Me page to raise money for his burial that will be held in Kenya.

“Dear Friends, family, and well-wishers, this fund is being set up following the untimely demise of our beloved, full of life, friend, brother, nephew, son Paul Lukas. This fund will help ensure his dear mother, family, and friends get full closure when their son’s body rests in his motherland, Kenya. Paul loved and was loved by everybody, kindly share with this same Love,” his GoFundMe page reads.

Lukas came out to his family and later to his Facebook family eliciting mixed reactions.

“I came out to my family, got rejected with some, others loved me even more, but yes that is all I want to be…Rainbow is my life. Ooh I just came out to Facebook family too,” he told a local blog in a past interview.

