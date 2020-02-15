A Section of Starehe Boys Centre On Fire

A fire has broken out at Starehe Boys Centre, Nairobi.

It is reported that the workshop and study block are on fire.

Breaking: Starehe Boys on Fire🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5VKWgnKb6X — DOUBLE D EDDY. (@DennisOtachy) February 15, 2020

According to the acting director Josphat Mwaura says student count is on going.

Nairobi firefighters are at the scene of incident as well as emergency responders.

Fire incident reported at Starehe Boys' Centre in Nairobi. Response teams activated. Updates to follow Kenya Red Cross Emergency Hotline: 1199 pic.twitter.com/wp8cuJMQkl — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 15, 2020

The cause of fire is still unknown. No fatalities have been reported.

In school are students who stayed behind as others went home for their midterm break.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua commended the fire brigade for responding in good time.

“I would like to commend Nairobi City Council-fire brigade and KPLC for their quick response to the fire tragedy at Starehe Boys Centre which was almost immediate after contacting them.

“We are glad there are no casualties,” he wrote on Twitter.

I would like to commend Nairobi City Council-fire brigade and KPLC for their quick response to the fire tragedy at Starehe Boys Centre which was almost immediate after contacting them.We are glad there are no casualties. pic.twitter.com/rfQYMBanSY — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) February 15, 2020

