Winning Debut For Harambee Stars’ Ayub Timbe In Reading FC Colours

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe debuted for Reading FC in a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was a second half substitute, coming on for Dominic Ejaria in the final six minutes of regulation time.

84' Debut for 🆕 man Ayub Masika, as he comes on for Ejaria 🔵⚪ #SHWvREA | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/Hf9Lj8Z6OH — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 15, 2020

Reading FC, who were winless in their past four games ahead of today’s fixture, scored through, Meite (21′), Puscas (72′) and Baldock’s penalty (90+1′).

Timbe joined Reading mid January on a season long loan deal from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

