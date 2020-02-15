in SPORTS

Winning Debut For Harambee Stars’ Ayub Timbe In Reading FC Colours

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe debuted for Reading FC in a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was a second half substitute, coming on for Dominic Ejaria in the final six minutes of regulation time.

Reading FC, who were winless in their past four games ahead of today’s fixture, scored through, Meite (21′), Puscas (72′) and Baldock’s penalty (90+1′).

Timbe joined Reading mid January on a season long loan deal from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

