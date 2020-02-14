Ex-CS Rashid Echesa Arraigned Over Sh39 Billion Fake Gov’t Firearms Deal

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was on Friday morning arraigned at JKIA Law Courts over a fraudulent Sh39 billion arms deal.

He has denied forging documents in the fictitious arms deal.

According to the complainants, Echesa ripped them off of Sh11.5 million, paid as “consultancy fee.”

It also emerged that one of the businessmen keen on bagging the tender met Echesa at Harambee House Annex Building, where Deputy President William Ruto’s office is housed.

“He has even been hosting them in a government boardroom claiming he would help secure the said tender,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

It is here that police officers recovered copies of the documents that the former minister had allegedly given to the investors.

He was arrested on Thursday in Nairobi, by detectives from the Special Service Unit. He was taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling.

Also apprehended was Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, and Clifford Okoth.

His motor vehicles including a Range Rover was seized and have since been dusted for prints.

They spent the night at Muthaiga Police Station.

