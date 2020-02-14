Meru MCA Petronilla Gainchi Passes On

Meru Member of County Assembly Petronilla Gainchi is dead.

The nominated MCA passed away on Friday at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi where she had been receiving treatment.

Ms Gainchi’s death was confirmed on Friday morning by County Assembly Speaker Kaberia Arimba.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing on of our colleague Hon. Petronilla Gainchi Kiao while receiving treatment at MP Shah Hospital Nairobi. On my behalf and that of the entire County Assembly of Meru fraternity, I do convey our condolences to the family, friends and relatives, ” the County Speaker wrote on his official Facebook page.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants the family strength, requisite fortitude and understanding to enable them withstand the monumental loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The Jubilee MCA’s death comes just two days after another MCA in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County, passed on in India.

Cyrus Omondi was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday. He was among ward representatives from the education committee, who had travelled to Mumbai, India, for a workshop.

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu said Omondi passed on after suffering a heart attack.

However, Omondi’s family dismissed reports that their kin had died of a heart attack saying he was full of life when he left home for India.

Speaking to a local media at Omondi’s home in Kahawa Wendani, Ruiru Sub-County, the family, led by the late ward representative’s younger brother Stephen Odhiambo, stated that their lineage doesn’t have a history of heart-related diseases adding that the government should launch investigations into the speculations.

Odhiambo stated that it was premature for the MCA’s back in India to spread the claims as the body is yet to be subjected to a postmortem examination.

“We have been told that his body is in Mumbai, India. A family representative should fly to India and take part in transporting his remains back to Kenya. A comprehensive postmortem examination should be conducted to establish the exact cause of my brother’s death,” Odhiambo told K24 Digital.

“Our appeal to the Government of Kenya is that a thorough probe into his death be conducted.”

On his part, nominated senator Isaac Mwaura said someone had a hand in Omondi’s death over his hard stance on the fight against graft and self-centered leadership.

Omondi clinched the Kahawa Wendani county assembly seat in 2017 on a Jubilee party ticket after failing on his first attempt in 2013.

