Here Is How Far Influencers Will Go To Get The Perfect Instagram Shot

Social media has over the years advanced with the development of technology creating room for different forms of content creation.

Content creators currently go by the name Influencers where they take and post pictures with different messages and captions depending on the brand they represent.

According to Cambridge Dictionary 2018, An influencer is someone who can change or affect the way that people behave, through their social media presence with blog posts, videos, pictures, tweets, and so on.

However, it has been established in the recent past that their life is not all rosy as a majority of these people live fake lives and go through so much so as to be able to take a picture or share content on Instagram.

Read: Instagram To Pull Down, Block Images That Suggest Self Harm, Suicide

A new Instagram account has unearthed the extreme lengths that the said influencers go through to be able to put out content. For instance, the account has gone viral having recruited over 1.6 million followers in less than two months.

According to online sources, the account was launched back on January 14th by viral meme creator Tank Sinatra.

Sinatra has over 2.3 million followers and does not shy away from taking and accepting submissions from anyone who captures influencers at work.

Here are some of the sampled clips that express the humour, and extreme conditions that the influencers go through:

Read Also: Instagram Set To Remove Likes Count To Reduce ‘Pressure’

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu