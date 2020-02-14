Here Are Hot Deals For A Romantic Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on February 14, annually is often regarded as a lovers’ affair, with different acts of romance displayed to commemorate the day.

It is celebrated globally, and also referred to as Saint Valentine’s Day originates from the Western Christians in a bid to honor an earlier saint who was referred to as Valentinus.

To couples and people in relationships, this is always the time to appreciate one’s partner through gifts, vacations, trips, proposals and many more love languages that work.

Some people are lucky enough to celebrate their birthdays on Valentine’s day and with the availability of hot deals, it is even special.

Different companies also often use this opportunity to offer discounts for their goods and services as well as treat their customers to hot deals.

Read: How Single People Can Enjoy Their Valentine’s Day

Apart from spending time with loved ones and going on getaways, you can take advantage of the current hot deals and save some money.

Here is a list of some hot deals to explore:

1. Safaricom.

Safaricom, which is one of the biggest companies in the country has some hot deals for its customers through different promotions.

It has kicked off the offers on phones and accessories with up to 40 percent off selected products with prices ranging from as low as Sh4,000.

Additionally, there is the option of paying for acquired mobile phones using half Bonga points and half cash where one Bonga point is equal to Sh1.

The offer runs throughout today and extends till the end of February, the month of love.

The Safaricom offers are also extended to airtime and bundles, where when you spend up to a certain limit you get extra airtime or bundles.

2. Hotels.

Hotels rip big during valentine’s day through offers on staycations, massage, food and drinks, bonfires and romantic setups.

The majority of hotels in Nairobi and across the country are currently running offers and promotions for couples, singles, and families.

As much as there are many activities for couples and those in relationships, hotels have also incorporated activities for single people where one can enjoy the day solo and in their own company or as a group of single people.

Read Also: Man Spends Ksh63,000 To Gush About Wife In Valentine’s Day Newspaper Ad

Here are some of the hotels offering hot deals for valentine’s day

The Hilton Hotel.

The Hilton hotels are located in different parts across the country, and renowned for their exquisite nature and presentation. The Hotel runs offers for valentines where one can have a staycation in some of their rooms, at the same time have bed and breakfast at discounted prices.

The tranquility of the rooms makes it possible to enjoy the day as they give different scenes and views. A romantic dinner is estimated to approximately cost Sh3,500 per person and Sh16,000 per couple inclusive of dinner, accommodation and breakfast.

Sankara Hotel.

The Sankara Hotel is of five-star stature and is located in Westlands offering accommodation and sumptuous meal treats. A buffet dinner comes with a signature Dalla Cia Wine bottle and a rose for the lady at goes for Sh5,000.

The Sarabi Pool and Supperclub located on the rooftop of Sankara offers couples with a bottle of G.H Mumm Brut R Rosé Champagne with dinner accompanied by an acoustic band for approximately Sh12,000.

There are also room packages that apply only for Valentine’s day, February 14.

Read Also: Some men are against Valentines and its a hit in Facebook

Panari Hotel.

The Panari Hotel is located along Mombasa Road and is known for its poshness and exemplary food delicacies.

It offers a fairytale weekend for valentine’s day including three-course meals, accommodation and drinks.

The Red Garnet located on the third floor of Panari Hotel gives an exclusive view to the Nairobi National Park with a Valentine buffet dinner at the Atrium accompanied by a bottle of Baileys going for approximately Sh6,000 per couple.

Tented Camps.

Tented camps are a perfect way to spend the day, more so as a couple. The Nairobi tented Camp, for instance, offers a weekend retreat in the heart of Nairobi National Park. Residents and non-residents get a self-drive, candlelit romantic dinner, a bottle of sparkling wine, soft drinks and breakfast.

The prices are discounted and paid by the gate during entry.

Read Also: Kenyan Flowers listed Among Top Valentine’s Gifts In The World

Langata Botanical Gardens.

The Langata Botanical gardens give a break from the city’s grind and intensity into a more relaxing and serene environment. The garden is filled with botanical arrangements in a beautiful layout with a refreshing atmosphere.

The activities to be explored are also plenty including a walk in the garden and the presence of a restaurant where sumptuous meals are served in romantic setups.

There are also other cheaper methods to explore while spending the day including a walk in the park, camping, hiking, and even picnics. For instance, Uhuru Park is very open for a good picnic, where one can set up a romantic space and enjoy the day with a loved one.

Love is a universal language hence Valentine’s Day does not only belong to couples and lovers. Rather, the day is for everyone to enjoy in their best suitable way.

There are many more ways to celebrate and enjoy this day, the secret is just finding out what you love and what works for you.

Ideally, the day can be spent indoors, with a good meal, a drink, and a movie. You can also buy yourself flowers and presents and go through your achievements and milestones as the year progresses.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu