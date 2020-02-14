Pain At The Pump As Fuel Prices Increase In February Review

Super Petrol and Diesel prices have increased by Ksh2.67 and Ksh2.13 in the February 2020 review, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced.

In the review, kerosene price has dropped by 1.26.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol and Diesel increase by Ksh2.67 per litre and Ksh2.13 per litre respectively while Kerosene decreases by Ksh1.26 per litre,” said EPRA.

Read: Toyota Recalls 700,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pumps, Lexus Most Affected

This will put petrol and diesel prices in Nairobi at Ksh112.87 and Ksh104.45 per litre respectively, while in Mombasa it will cost Ksh110.40 and Ksh101.98 per litre respectively.

The price of kerosene in Nairobi and Mombasa will be Ksh102.69 and Ksh100.21 per litre respectively.

Below are charts showing the prices in different towns in Kenya starting February 15, 2020 to March 14, 2020.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu