Former Rugby Coach Ayimba Reportedly Broke, Unable To Pay For Child Support

Benjamin Ayimba, former National Rugby Sevens Coach has stated that he is financially broke and unable to settle his children’s school fees.

Ayimba was compelled by court order to cater for his two children’s school fees, children he sired with his ex-wife Frabrica Awuor. The two children have allegedly been out of school since 2018, and the wife wants him to pay Sh150,000 for rent arrears.

“My husband Ayimba Benjamin Otieno without reason stopped providing shelter for the minors subjecting them to auctioneers in December 2018 with six months arrears amounting to Sh150,000 plus auctioneers fees of Sh30,000 thus rendering them homeless,” Awuor is quoted.

The ex-wife also wants the court to compel him to pay monthly rent plus a monthly deposit totaling to Sh100,000 as well as medical expenses.

Read: Ex-Shujaa Coach Ben Ayimba Back On The Touchline

Awour had filed a suit on December 23, 2019, claiming the Ayimba had absconded his paternal duties despite being married and cohabiting for 10 years.

In his defense, the former National Rugby coach has stated that his current salary cannot sustain the demands by his wife as he earns Sh40,000 per month as an assistant coach at the Kenya Harlequins Rugby Football Club.

“l can only be able to take care of the school fees at a school l can afford monthly maintenance of Sh 8,000 to Sh 10,000. I can take care of the children’s medical care as well but not housing, ” says Ayimba in his court papers.

Read Also: South Africa To Host First Rugby World Cup Sevens In Africa In 2022

Ayimba has also denied the claims that he was married to the mother of his two kids indicating that he was married to another woman, Caroline Waswa under civil marriage since 2010.

According to People Daily, he presented a marriage certificate in court as proof that he was married to Waswa, although they have since separated.

“My union with Caroline Waswa bore two children, 13 years and 9 years old respectively and they are fully dependent on their mother as I have been in between jobs and facing some financial hard times,” says the coach.

He thus rubbished the claims by the mother of his two children alluding that they were married as he claims he did not conduct himself in any manner to ascertain that.

He reiterated that he has taken care of his children as best as he could.

Read Also: Gladys Boss Shollei Finally Divorces Former Standard Group MD Sam Shollei

“I have provided my two children with the mother diligently and to the best of my ability made sure they were comfortable to the extent of purchasing a motor vehicle for the applicant a Mercedes Benz C200 model,” said Ayimba.

Awuor, the mother of the two children claims they have undergone psychological torture having moved from one place to another and they are subjected to poor health conditions.

Ayimba has however been granted one week to comply with the court orders issued in December last year and ensure the school fees for the two children are paid before February 20, 2020.

“There is an interim order on record for Ayimba to pay school fees and other related expenses for the children. l direct that the parties take strictly one week to find options for the minor’s schooling” read the magistrate’s order in part.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu