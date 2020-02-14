Rashid Echesa To Remain In Custody Until Monday

Sacked Sports CS Rashid Echesa will spend the weekend in custody, a Nairobi court has ruled.

He will be remanded until Monday at 6 pm to allow police complete investigations into the Sh39 billion fraudulent government firearms tender.

He will thereafter be released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

Read:

The ex-minister was arrested on Thursday on allegations of forging documents relating to the tender deal. He has since denied the charges.

His lawyer Evans Ondiek told the court that the said documents were not found in his client’s car, as earlier stated by the police.

The prosecution had sought a court order to have Echesa held for 21 days as detectives travel to the US to check the documents’ authenticity.

Read Also:

According to the complainants, Echesa ripped them off of Sh11.5 million, paid as “consultancy fee.”

It also emerged that one of the businessmen keen on bagging the tender met Echesa at Harambee House Annex Building, where Deputy President William Ruto’s office is housed.

“He has even been hosting them in a government boardroom claiming he would help secure the said tender,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

He was apprehended alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, and Clifford Okoth.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu