Dennis Itumbi: How I Turned Down An Easy Sh30 Million Deal

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi in 2015 turned down easy money that only required him to step out of his State House based office for some 10 minutes.

In his popular “Pastor’s Moment”, Itumbi said a friend of his offered to pay Sh15 million should he allow him and four other people to negotiate a deal in his office.

“All I needed to do is clear a list of 3 people to come see me in my office in State House, plus my friend and one more person. That was easy.

“I was also to allow my friend take my seat as if it was his office. The entire operation was to last a maximum of 10 minutes,” he wrote.

He further divulged that the money was going to be delivered in two briefcases, precisely in dollars.

The best part of the deal, he said, was that he was not going to be a party to the goings-on. His friend or the deal broker gave him 24 hours to make up his mind.

“I told my friend I will respond in 24 hours. I drove direct to All Saints. No answer from God. I then dialled two friends.

“One after listening told me, “Unfortunately, I can only tell you do what your conscience says”. The other told me, “Do not do it, remember in Nairobi we came to sell ideas not shortcuts”,” he continued.

24 hours later, Itumbi, ringed his friend and said no to the easy money.

Disappointed by his decision, the friend added that should the deal fall through, he (Itumbi) would make an additional Sh15 million.

“I debated within myself. I was on both ends of the rope. Finally, I picked my phone and called my friend, “I am sorry bro, No deal”.

“He pleaded and I told him, ” sorry let me keep the trust it is more valuable”. I hear him sigh in disappointment.”

Two days later, he added, a team of people was arrested at State House for attempted fraud.

On Thursday, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was arrested over a Sh39 billion fake government arms deal.

He is said to have enticed the businessmen by holding meetings at the Harambee House Annex Building, where Deputy President William Ruto’s office is housed.

The ex CS is said to have received Sh11.5 million as “consultancy fee” and had asked for Sh3.9 billion meant to facilitate the deal.

