Ex Sports CS Rashid Echesa Arrested, Taken To DCI Headquarters For Grilling

Former Sports cabinet secretary for Sports Rashid Echesa has been arrested at his Nairobi home.

Reports indicate that the ex-minister was apprehended by DCI detectives and has been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling.

Reports indicate that he was apprehended for allegedly assuring Turkish nationals that he could help secure a firearms deal in Kenya. In return, Echesa was supposed to earn a 10 percent commission.

Detectives have apparently seized his vehicles including a Range Rover. According to K24 Digital, he was taken in for suspected fraud.

It is also reported that the vocal Western Kenya politician tried to defraud a foreigner in a fake gold scam.

Echesa was fired in 2019 following a cabinet reshuffle that saw Ambassador Amina Mohammed take his place.

