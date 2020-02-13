Popular Joint Njugunas Counting Losses After Fire Outbreak [Video]

There was a fire outbreak at popular “Nyama Choma” (roasted meat) joint, Njugunas, located near ABC Westlands on Thursday midmorning.

A video seen by Kahawa Tungu shows a section of the building on fire.

Reports indicate that firefighters from the Nairobi County government responded to the scene containing the inferno.

The extent of damage caused by the fire remains unknown.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the fire broke out at the facility’s kitchen but it was contained before spreading further.

The eatery, located along the Waiyaki Way, is popular with roasted meat lovers.

The restaurant was founded by the late Joseph Njuguna Macharia about 30 years ago.

Despite the proprietors’ death in August 2015, the restaurant continues to attract renowned people from the political and business fields, who form part of its loyal customers.

