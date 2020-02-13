MP Alice Wahome Sues Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai Over Withdrawal Of Bodyguards

Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai over withdrawal of her security by the government.

In her court documents, the vocal lawmaker claims that his security detail was recalled by the government recently without notice.

She claims that she has not been able to discharge her duties over fears for her life.

Stating that she has not been linked in any criminal activity to warrant the withdrawal of her bodyguards, the MP linked her woes to recent criticism on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

Early this year, Ms Wahome was filmed criticising the President, saying that the current economic hardships should be blamed squarely on the President.

“The petitioner believes that the arbitrary action and its timing when the petitioner has recently made remarks directed to the government in respect of impunity and bad governance is meant to harass and intimidate the petitioner from the political stand and position she has taken,” reads the petition.

Read: Kandara MP Alice Wahome’s Security Detail Withdrawn, Says Life In Danger

Ms Wahome is a member of the Jubilee’s “Tanga Tanga” group that is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Since the withdrawal of her security on February 3, she has been vocal over alleged threats to her life.

“I have been receiving threatening phone messages and press conferences have been held to warn me of dire consequences. My life is in danger, ” she wrote on her social media handles.

My personal security detail has been withdrawn today. I have been receiving threatening phone messages and press conferences have been held to warn me of dire consequences.

My life is in danger. @FredMatiangi @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya @ntvkenya @citizentvkenya @KTNNewsKE — Hon Alice Wahome (@WahomeHon) February 3, 2020

Read Also: Babu Owino Sounds Warning To Alice Wahome For Disrespecting Raila, Uhuru

Last month, Mutyambai warned that Very Important Persons (VIPs) who do not abide by the law would lose their security.

This saw at least three MPs lose their security over crime links.

They are MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), who have pending criminal cases.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu