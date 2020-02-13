Miguna Miguna Finally Shares Photo of His Wife and Daughters Online

Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally shared a photo of his wife and daughters online after years of keeping them off the public eye.

Miguna posted a photo of himself, his wife and three girls in what he termed as a celebration of the couple’s 20th marriage anniversary.

“As crooks were sending Moi to Hell, my lovely wife, the girls and I celebrated our 20th Anniversary of Marriage, Revolutionary Love, Affection and Focus. Nyar Gem pod ber ka dhahabu! No matter what the despots and conmen do, we are focused like laser beams! Viva!” Read the Facebook post.

In January, Miguna’s homecoming was aborted after the dramatic deportation turned into a nightmare as he was again denied access into the country despite court orders directing the facilitation of his return.

In a different instance, he had booked a plane ticket and even boarded before he was ejected from a Nairobi bound Air France flight after the airline stated that it had received a warning from Nairobi that it will not be allowed to land at JKIA with the combative lawyer on board.

In what turned into a game of ping pong between Office of the President, Judiciary and the lawyers of Miguna Miguna, the lawyer returned to Toronto as chances of his entry into Kenya were thin as it was alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga were unhappy with him and his planned return to Kenya.

Despite the many controversies surrounding the self-proclaimed general, his family has always been kept out of the limelight and public scrutiny.

However, in his recent attempt to gain entry in Kenya, his father in law Mzee Omolo Awange was reported dead, and with his entry denied he failed to attend the burial.

Through Twitter, he sent his tribute captioned, “I intended to attend the funeral of my father-in-law who is being buried tomorrow, January 22, 2020, in Migori, however, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga have prevented me from doing so.”

