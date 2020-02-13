Jowie Irungu Released On Sh2 Million Bail

Joseph “Jowie” Irungu has been released on a Sh2 million bail or an alternative Sh3 million bond.

He has been incarcerated since September 2018 after he and his then fiancee Jacque Maribe were charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Irungu.

On Thursday, Justice James Wakiaga released Jowie on bail noting that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence showing why he should continue to be remanded.

The high court judge also said that the strength of the prosecution’s case is not enough to keep the suspect locked up.

Justice Wakiaga further noted that the suspect should avoid commenting on the case in the media. He has also been instructed to report to the chief at every end of the month.

His co-accused was released on a Sh1 million cash bail or a Sh2 million bond while his bail request was shot down three times.

Last year, Jowie told the court that his time behind bars has brought him suffering.

In an interview with the Nation, the former security guard said he had been kept in solitary confinement meaning he could not interact with other prisoners.

He later sued the state and the commissioner of prisons for treating him in an inhuman way. In an application filed in December, Jowie asked the court to order the Commissioner of Prisons to escort him to Kiambu police station to report the incident where he was assaulted by prison officers.

He also accused a Mr Lekulal of physically assaulting him with other officers at Kamiti maximum prison.

It later emerged that he was transferred to Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi.

