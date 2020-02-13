Hong Kong, Singapore Sevens Pushed Back Over Coronavirus Fears

World Rugby, the Hong Kong Rugby Union, and Sport Singapore have taken the decision to reschedule the Hong Kong and Singapore rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 in response to continued health concerns relating to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a statement, World Rugby explained that the decision was taken in the best interest of the health and safety of players.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

Read:

“The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners,” the communique adds.

Both events will be rescheduled to conclude the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 with the HSBC Singapore Sevens now taking place on 10-11 October and the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens completing the series on 16-18 October.

Hong Kong and Singapore will host HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 tournaments as per usual in April.

Fans who have purchased tickets for Singapore and Hong Kong via official channels are advised that their tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled events and a full refund will be provided in the event fans are unable to attend the rescheduled events.

