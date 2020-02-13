Family Suspects Foul Play In Kahawa Wendani MCA Omondi’s Death

The family of Kahawa Wendani Member of County Assembly, Cyrus Omondi, who was recently found dead in his hotel room in India, has dismissed claims that their kin died of a heart attack.

Speaking to a local media at Omondi’s home in Kahawa Wendani, Ruiru Sub-County, the family, led by the late ward representative’s younger brother Stephen Odhiambo, stated that their lineage doesn’t have a history of heart-related diseases adding that the government should launch investigations into the speculations.

Odhiambo stated that it was premature for the MCA’s back in India to spread the claims as the body is yet to be subjected to a postmortem examination.

“We have been told that his body is in Mumbai, India. A family representative should fly to India and take part in transporting his remains back to Kenya. A comprehensive postmortem examination should be conducted to establish the exact cause of my brother’s death,” Odhiambo told K24 Digital.

“Our appeal to the Government of Kenya is that a thorough probe into his death be conducted.”

Rose Karimi, a family friend, conquered with Odhiambo’s remarks saying they are yet to see a doctor’s report on Omondi’s cause of death.

“We are yet to receive concrete information on what caused his death. The State should ensure investigations into Omondi’s death are conducted,” said Karimi.

On his part, nominated senator Isaac Mwaura said someone had a hand in Omondi’s death over his hard stance on the fight against graft and self-centered leadership.

News of the MCA’s death broke out on Wednesday evening.

Rono Kosigi, the Liaison Officer at the Kenyan High Commission in India, confirmed the reports.

Omondi was among ward representatives from the education committee, who had travelled to Mumbai, India, for a workshop.

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu said Omondi passed on after suffering a heart attack.

Omondi clinched the Kahawa Wendani county assembly seat in 2017 on a Jubilee party ticket after failing on his first attempt in 2013.

