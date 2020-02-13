Four Chinese Nationals To Be Deported For Caning Kenyan Worker

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has ordered for the deportation of four Chinese nationals in viral video whipping a Kenyan man for reporting to work late.

Principal magistrate Hellen Okwani had earlier on in the day ordered for the detention of the suspects. In her ruling, Ms Okwani ordered that they are held for 15 days pending investigations.

She further noted that the four were a flight risk but declined to have them in custody for 21 days as requested by the prosecution.

“The court has considered the fact that the suspects are a flight risk and they will abscond court if released. I allow their detention for 15 days,” Okwani said.

The accused persons who work at Chez Wou restaurant; Deng Heilan, Ou Giang, Yu Ling, and Chang Yueping are being probed for assaulting Simon Osaka Silo.

“Investigations will lead to the establishment of other offenses that they have committed, including engaging in business without being authorized by a work permit,” an affidavit filed by Noah Kiplangat in court read.

Mr Osaka reported the matter to Kileleshwa Police Station. In his report, he also accused Heilan of dismissing him without pay.

It has also been found that the accused persons do not hold valid work permits.

“During the arrest, four passports were recovered from the suspects, three of the said passports have invalid visas,” Kiplangat added.

