50 Year Old Man Lynched Over Student’s Death Following Fight In Club

Julius Makokha, a 50-year-old man was lynched to death yesterday after suspicion that he killed a third year student from Kenyatta University (KU) following a club fight.

Makokha who hailed from Sosokhe village, Navakholo in Kakamega County was said to have been caught up in a club wrangle that led to the death of the student.

The body of the Bachelor of Engineering student, Adrian Atako, was found with bruises, dumped in a sugar plantation.

According to the area chief, the two were involved in a night fight in the club with the suspicion that Makokha was behind his death.

Following the conflict and the suspicions, residents from the village stormed the old man’s house and lynched him to death.

Their bodies have since taken to the Kakamega Referral Hospital Morgue.

In a separate incident in Nairobi’s Dagoretti Sub-county, a landlord and his son are on the run after suspicion that they killed their tenant over rent arrears.

The landlord, according to police reports was owed Sh2,500 in rent before he allegedly committed the offense.

Additionally, the authorities are said to be investigating the circumstances under which the landlord’s rental houses were torched.

Dagoretti Sub-county police commander George Seda stated that the alleged murder of the tenant took place on Tuesday, February 11 while the torching of the houses happened the following day.

“The murder was reported on Tuesday, February 11, while the landlord’s houses were set ablaze the following day,” said Seda through a phone interview with K24.

Residents took to the streets with crude weapons looking for the landlord and his son who went into hiding.

