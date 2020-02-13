in SPORTS

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Government Pledges To Support Team Kenya Preps

Sports CS Amina Mohammed. [Courtesy]

The government will ensure that Team Kenya to this year’s summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan is well prepared.

CS Sports Amina Mohammed made the pledge on behalf of the government during the Kurume Pre-Olympics camp launch in Nairobi on Thursday.

“The Government of Kenya is fully committed to providing all the support required by the National Olympics Committee – Kenya for the 2020 Olympics.”

NOC – K and representatives of Kurume City penned an agreement that will see Team Kenya set a three-week camp in the Japanese city before the Olympics begin in Tokyo on July 24.

Legendary Paul Tergat, who is the NOC – K president, underpinned the importance of proper preps ahead of the global meet.

“We sign this agreement with Kurume City in the knowledge that our ultimate success depends on how well our athletes are prepared. This partnership has come at the right time.”

The former world marathon record holder defended the choice of Kurume City, stating that it “presents the best opportunity for our athletes to adapt to weather conditions in Japan.”

Karume City Vice Mayor Toshitaka Nakashima gave an undertaking that Team Kenya will be well taken care of.

“Kurume City will take initiatives to ensure the Kenyan team is well taken care of during their Pre-Olympics camp,” Toshitaka Nakashima said.

