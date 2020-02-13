176 Employees Laid Off By Laikipia County In Cost Cutting Measure

176 employees who worked under Laikipia County Government are set to be laid off in what is termed as a cost-cutting measure.

Among those set to go home include messengers, typists, clerks and switchboard operators whose jobs have been taken over by advanced technology.

According to the County Government, the employees were declared redundant in a move that is aimed to reduce the County’s wage bill as well as in correspondence with the Finance Management Act of 2012.

Currently, the County’s wage bill is at 58 percent hence against the recommended 35 percent as in the Finance Management Act 2012.

Karanja Njoora, the county acting secretary stated that the top leadership in devolved units risked being jailed if they failed to comply with the Finance act.

The redundancy notice is dated January 8, 2020, following the August 2019 report which indicated that the majority of the employees on payroll would not account for their job description.

The audit report required employees to show up before a committee with their academic papers and more than 200 staff were caught for lack of academic credentials for their job descriptions.

Additionally, reports have established that the Laikipia County spends Sh190.8 million on salaries hence taking a toll on the county budget.

Laikipia Governor, Ndiritu Muriithi accounted that the audit report was essential as it would play the role of weeding out ghost workers.

“Now that we have this audit report out, we will be able to know who is working and who is not. We will remove both ghost and idle workers,” Muriithi is quoted in a meeting dating to January.

