Raphael Tuju Unstable, Undergoing Spinal Surgery At Kijabe Hospital

Jubilee party secretary-general Raphael Tuju has undergone a spinal surgery at Kijabe Mission Hospital after he was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the Cabinet Secretary without portfolio couldn’t be airlifted to Nairobi as he was in an unstable condition. But Kijabe CEO Dr Ken Muma later confirmed that Tuju is fit for flight after a successful operation.

Tuju is said to be complaining of chest pains and breathing difficulties.

According to doctors at the facility, Tuju had an “impact injury”, damage caused by the collision. He suffered “Intraabdominal bleeding and vertebral disc prolapse”.

Reports indicate that at the time of the accident, he wasn’t wearing a safety belt.

CSs Amina Mohammed (Sports) and Joe Mucheru (Communication Information and Technology) joined Tuju’s family that was earlier airlifted to the hospital to be with their kin.

Tuju was en route to Kabarak, Nakuru County, to attend retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s burial.

Reports indicate that the Toyata Land Cruiser that Tuju was travelling in with his driver and bodyguard, hit a matatu at Magina area along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Tuju’s driver and bodyguard suffered fractured hand and foot respectively.

Bernard Kariuki, matatu driver who was involved in an accident is on life support at the Kijabe Hospital.

Moi’s funeral service is underway in Kabarak.

Attending the function is President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among other state officers.

Moi died last week Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

