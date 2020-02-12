Governor Sonko Given Alternative Seat After Being Blocked From VIP Dais

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been allowed into the VIP dais at ex President Daniel Moi’s Kabarak home.

The county boss had earlier been blocked from accessing the dais and was left stranded outside.

It has however been clarified that Sonko who is facing graft charges was briefly held outside as orderlies got him a seat.

He was seated next to Busia senator Amos Wako.

There was also a scuffle when a security officer tried barring ODM leader Raila Odinga’s brother Oburu Odinga from making his way into the dais.

Oburu was in the company of his brother Raila and his wife Ida Odinga when he was stopped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Sonko (@mike.sonko) on Feb 12, 2020 at 1:35am PST

Read:

The matter was quickly resolved and the EALA MP seated behind his brother.

So far, Moi has been eulogized by his grandchildren, longtime friend and doctor Dr David Silverstein and Dr Sally Kosgei.

Dr Silverstein said that he and the former head of state enjoyed a 42-year long working relationship.

“Mzee Moi and I had a 42-year doctor-patient relationship. He loved meat and sacramental wine. He fought hard, his belief in his faith and family kept him. He was excited about seeing his sons on TV, he would point. He died at about 103,” he said.

The former president is set to be buried later on today at his Kabarak home.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu