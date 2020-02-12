Sonko Blocked From Making Way Into Main Dais At Moi’s Kabarak Home

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was embarrassed on Wednesday as he attended former President Daniel Moi’s burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

Sonko was reportedly ejected from the main dais where leaders, dignitaries and the former first family sat.

The governor was left stranded outside.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ejected from the main dias at Kabarak by security officers as Mzee Moi’s funeral ceremony gets underway pic.twitter.com/42fYVRC4a6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 12, 2020

Sonko viewed Moi’s body that laid in state for three days at Parliament Buildings on Monday.

He eulogized the deceased as a statesman whose philosophy was “peace, love and unity.”

“Mzee Moi set a big precedence on matters of national unity and appointments that reflected the true face of Kenya.

“Every time, Mzee Moi spoke about unity, and he always did this in every corner of this country, actually we have done a lot on matters distributing free milk to schools in Nairobi,” he said.

It is also said that after viewing Moi’s body, the embattled governor was kicked out of parliament building as he prepared to address the press.

His Facebook Live session was also interrupted by military officers who have been in charge of the proceedings from last Tuesday.

Moi will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lena later today at his Kabarak home.

Present at the final burial ceremony include President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, members of the Kenyatta family, among others.

