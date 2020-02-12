Security Officers Attempt To Block Oburu Odinga From Accessing Kabarak VIP Dias

Security officers made an attempt to block Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga while making his way to the VIP dais during the burial of late former president Daniel Moi.

In a video circulating online, Oburu was in the company of his brother Raila and Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga before he was stopped.

However, the issue was quickly resolved as he was allowed through to the venue while the service was ongoing.

Presidential security decided to stop @RailaOdinga's elder brother. Raila just told the overzealous guard to behave. #MoiError https://t.co/MB5rpPQ4xZ — #RIPMoisVictims (@RobertAlai) February 12, 2020

Read: Sonko Blocked From Making Way Into Main Dais At Moi’s Kabarak Home

Earlier, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko faced an embarrassment after he was blocked from making his way into the VIP dais.

He was apparently ejected from the main dais where leaders, dignitaries, and the former first family were seated. He was stranded and left outside.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ejected from the main dias at Kabarak by security officers as Mzee Moi’s funeral ceremony gets underway pic.twitter.com/42fYVRC4a6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 12, 2020

Late Daniel Moi is to be laid to rest today next to his wife, Lena at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

Read Also:Tale Of Man Aged 76, Turned Away From Moi’s Kabarak Home After Cycling 223km For Burial Ignites Mixed Reactions

Following his death on Tuesday, February 4, yesterday, February 11 was declared a National Holiday with a National Memorial service held at the Nyayo Stadium.

Presidents from different countries among other dignitaries were in attendance.

The Government had pledged to provide the first 30,000 Kenyans to attend the burial at his Kabarak home with bread and sodas.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu