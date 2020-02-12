Ruto, Raila Snub Each Other In Kabarak Address, Kenyans React

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday sent social media into a frenzy after snubbing each other at late former President Daniel Moi burial ceremony in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

In his address, Raila recognised President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Moi’s family skipping Ruto who attended the event.

Ruto, who was welcomed to stage by KANU secretary general Nick Salat, also ignored the ODM leader.

As a matter of protocol, the two should have at least recognised each other at the event.

The two leaders, regarded as enemies in the political arena, have openly differed on matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and dynasty politics.

Raila is on record labelling Ruto, who is opposed to his March 9, 2018, handshake with President Kenyatta, the lord of corruption, who should be investigated.

Ruto has severally scolded Raila over what he termed as dividing the Jubilee party.

In his speech at the funeral service, Raila, in an apparent remark directed at Ruto said Moi is not a dynasty.

“No one should tell us Moi is a dynasty yet he came from a poor background. He inherited nothing. He came from poverty. You can’t say he is a dynasty. Gideon Moi has a right to vie for any seat. He is not a dynast, ” Raila said.

In many instances in several rallies, Ruto has declared himself a “hustler” who cant be compared to dynasties like the Moi family.

But Ruto downplayed political remarks in his address and focused on eulogising the late head of state.

Raila’s men led by Suna East MP and pro-handshake MPs led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega recently accused the DP and his allies of a plot to impeach the President.

Today’s developments show just how once blossom friends, who campaigned together in 2007 elections, have drifted.

Below are some of the reactions online.

This political undertones against DP Ruto are childish, even seasoned politicians like Raila have sunk so low he couldn't even recognize DP. Nway they are making DP more popular, their acts are counter productive. #Ruto — 🇰🇪Albert Munge🇰🇪 (@AlbertMunge) February 12, 2020

Watching with Dad buh he has jus asked me if Raila has recognized Dp Ruto.. #MoiFinalJourney #MoiError #MoiFarewell #Ruto — Brown sosoliso (@BSosoliso) February 12, 2020

Raila doesn't recognize DP Ruto — Mkenya Daima (@karugu_nicholas) February 12, 2020

Raila refuses to recognise #Ruto on his protocol — Ken (@kim_nek) February 12, 2020

#Ruto

Thanks sir Ruto for avoiding petty politics, u stick to the main agenda of uelogising and condoning with the family of mzee moi. — Mutai Wesley🐦 (@chemozi) February 12, 2020

