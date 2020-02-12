What Raymond Moi’s Act Of Handing Over Nyayo Iconic “Rungu” To Gideon Symbolises

Rongai Member of Parliament Raymond Moi on Wednesday passed on baton to younger brother Gideon by handing over the late father Daniel Arap Moi’s iconic “rungu” as a symbol of political leadership.

This happened at Kabarak in Nakuru County during the late head of state’s burial ceremony.

The move is touted as one that will continue the family’s leadership following the death of Mzee Moi who ruled Kenya for 24 years.

Moi, who served as Vice President for 11 years, ascended to power in 1978 following the death of Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. He was succeeded by retired President Mwai Kibaki in 2002 after he was barred by the constitution from running for another term.

Gideon Moi is the party leader of Kenya National African Union (KANU), the oldest party in the land that ruled for nearly 40 years after Kenya’s independence from British colonial rule in 1963 until its electoral loss in 2002.

The ivory baton famously known as “Fimbo Ya Nyayo”, according to political analysts, symbolises power and leadership.

Passing on of the iconic rungu means that Gideon has blessings to run for Presidency in the coming elections with the family represented by Raymond and local elders having thrown their weight behind him.

The act is seen as one that will change political alignments going forward.

The last born son of Moi will battle it out with individuals like Deputy President William Ruto who has declared interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gideon’s presidential ambitions were supported by ODM leader Raila Odinga who dismissed dynasty claims by a section of Kenyan leadership saying the Baringo senator is free to run for the top seat.

“No one should tell us Moi is a dynasty yet he came from a poor background. He inherited nothing. He came from poverty. You can’t say he is a dynasty. Gideon Moi has a right to vie for any seat. He is not a dynasty, ” said Raila.

In the past, Ruto and his allies have been vocal about an alleged plot by dynasties to block him from winning elections in 2022.

The power play was witnessed in 2002 when Moi picked Uhuru as his successor. But Uhuru was defeated by Mwai Kibaki following the formation of the Narc coalition that was determined to send Moi and his men home.

Moi, who passed away last week on Tuesday, will be laid to rest today at his Kabarak home.

