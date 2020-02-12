in NEWS

Jubilee Party’s Raphael Tuju In Road Accident

Raphael Tuju was in a morning accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. /Courtesy

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday involved in a road accident in Nakuru.

The cabinet secretary without a portfolio was on his way to former President Daniel Moi’s resting place in Kabarak.

Reports indicate that the vehicle he was traveling in with his driver and bodyguard, hit a matatu at Magina area along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Raphael Tuju’s car in accident involving 14 Seater Matatu. [Courtesy]
Tuju was then rushed to Kijabe Hospital. He apparently complained of chest pains while his driver fractured his arm.

Car involved in an accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. [Courtesy]
Further reports indicate that Tuju is still at Kijabe Hospital and his family has been airlifted to the hospital, instead. He is apparently in a condition to be transferred.

Moi’s body left Wilson Airstrip at 7.40 am and is headed to his Kabarak home for the final salute. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lena.

At least 10 heads of state will be present as Kenya’s second president is accorded full military honour including military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.

