Raphael Tuju Airlifted To Nairobi After Undergoing Surgery (Photos)

Cabinet Secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju has been airlifted to Nairobi following the early morning accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Tuju underwent spinal surgery at Kijabe Hospital where he was taken for emergency treatment.

According to Dr. Ken Muma, CEO Kijabe Mission Hospital, the Jubilee party secretary general had to undergo surgery before being airlifted.

He also noted that the matatu driver Bernard Kariuki was in life support while others admitted at the hospital sustained minor injuries.

“All the injured were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital where they are admitted in stable condition apart from the matatu driver who is on life support,” Dr Muma said.

His family was airlifted to Kijabe from Wilson Airstrip.

Leaders including Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi have sent their messages of goodwill.

“On behalf of the Kirinyaga people, I wish a quick recovery to @RaphaelTuju_EGH, his driver, and all the passengers involved in an accident this morning along Nairobi -Nakuru Highway. We are praying for you,” she wrote.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris too sent a message to Tuju.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Tuju, his driver and anyone else who was involved in the accident,” she said.

The CS has been admitted at Karen Hospital, Nairobi.

