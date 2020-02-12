Kenya’s Second President Moi Finally Laid To Rest

Kenya’s second president Daniel Arap Moi has been laid to rest.

The former head of state was accorded a military send-off and was honored with a 19 gun salute. Military aircraft flew over Kabarak in aerial salute in missing man formation.

His remains were lowered into the ground at around 4.30 pm, marking the end of an era.

He was buried next to his wife, Lena, at his Kabarak home, Nakuru county, as per his wishes.

Eulogizing his father earlier, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said the deceased had been in and out of the hospital for four months.

During this period, Gideon said, the doctors and nurses at Nairobi Hospital took great care of his father with whom he spent a lot of time with.

He thanked the medics as he recounted being with the former head of state at the time of his demise.

“My words are not enough to express collective family gratitude, we are just grateful for your comforting messages,” he said.

“Losing a parent can traumatizing and emotionally draining, but according to Mzee a state burial allowed us to reflect on his life and as a family we are overcome with joy,” he added.

Moi’s body was airlifted from Nairobi in a military chopper that touched down at Kabarak at 8 am. The burial service kicked off two hours later led by African Inland Church (AIC).

Moi passed away on Tuesday, February 4 at 5.20 am.

