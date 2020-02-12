Kenneth Matiba’s Ksh250 Million Torture Award Frozen Over Family, Lawyer Feud

The High Court has frozen Kenneth Matiba’s Ksh250 million compensation for torture during Late Retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi’s era.

Justice Weldon Korir froze the millions over a family dispute entailing the lawyer who handled the case.

The amount is in a court bank account and is part of Ksh1.5 billion awarded to the multiparty hero who died in April 2018.

He had been awarded Ksh978 million, which increased to Ksh1.5 billion after interests were factored in.

Read: More Money For Veteran Politician Kenneth Matiba Following An Error In Calculation

Lawyer John Mburu is also seeking a share of the money, saying that the government made transfer of hundreds of millions to avoid paying him his legal fees.

“Depositing the money in court will ensure that the same will be available for disbursement once the issue of the amount owing to Mr John Mburu is finally settled. An order is also issued directing the respondent to deposit in court on priority to any other payment, the sum of Ksh252,392,618.48,” ruled Justice Korir.

according to Mburu, Matiba’s widow Edith, daughter Susan, who are the administrators of Matiba’s estate, were secretly paid Ksh200 million by the government last year.

The court however allowed the government Law Office to disburse the remaining amount to Matiba’s estate.

Read: Murang’a Seal FC Declines To Honour Moi With Minute Of Silence

“In colluding with the deceased’s family to pay them behind the applicant’s back, entering into the said secret agreement with them and paying the said sum to them directly behind the applicant’s back pursuant thereto, in violation of his lien on the decree for his fees and as the advocate on record for the deceased, the respondent was actuated by malice, nepotism and clear corruption,” read part of the suit.

Mr Matiba’s investment portfolio had the Naru Moru River Lodge, Alliance Hotels, Alliance Investments, Alliance Developments, Ritzena, Haies, Farlo, Computron, the People and Westlands (K).

The former Kiharu MP had also bought shares in Carbacid Investments, Carbacid (Co2), Kenya Nurseries, Orchids Keny, Flowers of Kenya, and Wangu Investments. He had considerable shares at East African Breweries.

At the time of his death, the value of Mr Matiba’s estate had shrank to Ksh723 million, according to media reports.

Matiba suffered stroke while in detention on May 26, 1991 and was left without medical attention for over a week.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu