in NEWS, POLITICS

Kanu Party To Receive Guests For 40 Days At Moi’s Kabarak Home – Nick Salat

288 Views

nick salat, moi
KANU Secretary General Nick Salat. [Courtesy]

Kenya African National Union (KANU) party is set to receive guests for 40 days at Late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s Kabarak home in commemoration of his achievements.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, the party’s Secretary-General Nick Salat announced that the home will be open for visitors in honor of what Late Moi did for the part and the country in general.

This, according to Salat will come after the family has observed seven days of mourning.

“We will give the family the usual seven days of mourning, then as members of KANU and Kenyans who love late Moi we are going to be here in Kabarak receiving guests for 40 days because he gave a lot to our party and Kenya in general,” said Salat.

Read:Tale Of Man Aged 76, Turned Away From Moi’s Kabarak Home After Cycling 223km For Burial Ignites Mixed Reactions

In addition, Salat reiterated that the Kanu party was still alive and stable despite its founding father, Daniel Moi’s death.

“Kanu is very, very much alive. It is the only party that has had representation in parliament since independence. It is still there and will be there,” he said.

Late Moi died on Tuesday, 4, 2020 and is set to be buried today at his Kabarak home, in Nakuru.

The burial was attended by various leaders from across the country, and dignitaries who are to pay their last respect.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Mercy Auma

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various organizations including the Standard Media Group. Email: [email protected]
Follow on Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Ruto, Raila Snub Each Other In Kabarak Address, Kenyans React

Google Recants Plans To Buy Stake In L. Turkana Wind Power Project