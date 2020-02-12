Kanu Party To Receive Guests For 40 Days At Moi’s Kabarak Home – Nick Salat

Kenya African National Union (KANU) party is set to receive guests for 40 days at Late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s Kabarak home in commemoration of his achievements.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, the party’s Secretary-General Nick Salat announced that the home will be open for visitors in honor of what Late Moi did for the part and the country in general.

This, according to Salat will come after the family has observed seven days of mourning.

“We will give the family the usual seven days of mourning, then as members of KANU and Kenyans who love late Moi we are going to be here in Kabarak receiving guests for 40 days because he gave a lot to our party and Kenya in general,” said Salat.

In addition, Salat reiterated that the Kanu party was still alive and stable despite its founding father, Daniel Moi’s death.

Moi's family to open his Kabarak home for 40 days from next Wednesday to allow Kenyans mourn Mzee Moi, KANU SG Nick Salat says. pic.twitter.com/n7shiSHc6o — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 12, 2020

“Kanu is very, very much alive. It is the only party that has had representation in parliament since independence. It is still there and will be there,” he said.

Late Moi died on Tuesday, 4, 2020 and is set to be buried today at his Kabarak home, in Nakuru.

The burial was attended by various leaders from across the country, and dignitaries who are to pay their last respect.

