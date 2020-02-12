Wounded Gor Mahia Seek Rebound At Stima

Gor Mahia face Western Stima in a midweek KPL fixture at the Kisumu’s Moi Stadium on Wednesday.

Starting from a humiliating 3-1 loss at Sofapaka on Saturday, the log leaders will be seeking to rebound with a win.

K’Ogalo traveled by road to the lakeside city on Tuesday and are braced for the duel which kicks off at 3.00pm.

“We traveled by road because we needed to carry many players,” Jolawi Obondo, the team manager said.

The team usually flies a lean team to Kisumu for league assignments, but apart from the Stima game, Gor Mahia have been invited to grace the 100th Anniversary Celebrations of the Maranda High School hence needed to travel with a larger squad.

The three-day celebrations begin Thursday and Gor Mahia are scheduled to play the school team in an exhibition game.

On the other hand, Stima are winless in their past four matches, picking three losses and a draw.

Their weekend outing was a 2-1 loss at Wazito FC.

Just like Gor Mahia, the Electricity men will up to regain their winning mojo.

In the other game of the day, wobbling Bandari FC will host emerging KCB at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa.

Bandari are without a win in five games, while KCB have only lost once in a similar amount of outings.

