Tale Of Man Aged 76, Turned Away From Moi’s Kabarak Home After Cycling 223km For Burial Ignites Mixed Reactions

Nathan Ombuti, aged 76 years old portrayed passion and love for Late former President Daniel Moi after cycling 223 kilometers to witness the final send-off.

The tale of the old man has ignited mixed reactions, with other people applauding him for his move while others questioned his sanity.

According to a local publication, Ombuti is said to have traveled from Kakamega, taking four days on the road to witness Moi’s burial only for him to be turned away by the security at Kabarak home.

Leaving his home, he was equipped with his bicycle, pimped with messages for late Moi and flags for different countries.

He described the former president as an icon who ensured peace was maintained not only in Kenya but across other countries.

“I would not wish to miss the funeral of the man who was an icon of peace not only in Kenya but across Africa,” Ombuti is quoted by Citizen.

Apparently, Ombuti slept on Verandahs during night time because he could not afford money to pay for hotel rooms.

Additionally, food was a problem as he did not have enough money to afford all the meals and had to skip some.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Ombuti is said to have arrived at late Moi’s Kabarak home and was turned away with instructions that he returns on Wednesday when the burial will take place.

Moi’s National Memorial Service is currently underway at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium following Tuesday being declared a public holiday in his honor. The Service is an inter-denominational service, led by the African Inland Church (AIC).

Leaders from across the globe among other dignitaries are in attendance, with burial set for Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his Kabaraka home in Nakuru County.

Netizens did not waste time to criticize the old man, as some alluded that he should have stayed at home and witnessed the ceremony through the television while others applauded his bold move, and termed him a patriot.

