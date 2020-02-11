Sudan To Hand Over Ex President Omar Al Bashir To ICC Over War Crimes

The Sudan government will hand over former president Omar al Bashir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The decision was reached during peace talks between the government and rebel groups from the Darfur.

Al Bashir is accused of fuelling war crimes and 2003 genocide that saw at least 300,000 people lose their lives. 2.5 million others are said to have been displaced.

“We agreed that everyone who had arrest warrants issued against them will appear before the ICC. I’m saying it very clearly,” government spokesman Mohammed Hassan Eltaish told BBC.

Read:Uganda To ‘Grant’ Ousted Al Bashir Asylum – Minister

Hague prosecutors want the former head of state to be tried over the Darfur killings.

The ICC has in the past issued two warrants of arrest for Bashir, one in March 2009 and another in July 2010. He is now considered a fugitive.

The former president who ruled Sudan for at least 30 years was forced to vacate office in April 2019.

He has since been charged with killing protesters during the period which he was ousted from office.

He has also been sentenced to two years behind bars for graft but Sudanese law bars people above the age 0f 70 from serving a jail term.

Al Bashir is 76 years old.

Last year, soldiers trying to protect the protesters and intelligence and security personnel trying to disperse them clashed. At least 11 people died in the clashes, including six members of the armed forces.

The citizens had been protesting since December 2018 following the economic crisis and the government’s bid to increase the price of bread.

Following Al Bashir’s ouster, a military takeover was announced, a move that faced rejection from the people. But in an agreement signed in August, the military would rule for close to three years until 2022 when elections will be held.

Assuming power was Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti. He is the head of Sudan’s feared Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which is accused of barbaric acts.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu