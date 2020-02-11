Scuffle As President Kagame’s Bodyguards Barred From Accessing Dais During Moi Memorial Service [Video]

There was a commotion at Nyayo Stadium as Rwandan President Paul Kagame arrived to pay his last respects to late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Kagame had been welcomed by Deputy President William Ruto and foreign affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.

A scuffle ensued at around 9.50 am when security manning the entrance to the dais barred Kagame’s bodyguards from accompanying the president as he made his way to join other dignitaries.

Also caught in the melee was Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Joseph Mucheru, who had joined the DP in welcoming state guests.

Read: Body Of Former President Moi Arrives At Nyayo Stadium, Chronology Of Events Thereafter

Kagame’s security detail tried to force its way in what can be described as a near fistfight but was calmed by leaders and security at the entrance.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame arrives at Nyayo Stadium for the requiem service of former president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. #MoiFinalJourney pic.twitter.com/STNw9fe45X — Daily Nation (@dailynation) February 11, 2020

Kagame is among several Heads of State attending Moi’s memorial service.

Others are Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Former Tanzanian Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa.

Read Also: Jubilee Party Postpones Long-awaited Consultative Meeting To “Honour Moi”

The late Moi’s body lay in state at Parliament buildings for three days. Thousands of Kenyans had an opportunity to view the body from Saturday, February 8, to Monday, February 10.

Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Moi, regarded as a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years with iron and fist, died peacefully on Tuesday last week at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu