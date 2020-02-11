Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta Pips Wanyama In Digital Ratings

Mbwana Samatta is the leading Cecafa region player in terms of digital ratings ahead of Victor Wanyama.

The Taifa Stars skipper, who recently completed a dream move to Aston Villa in the Premier League, boasts over 1.6 digital community.

Samatta is particularly huge on Instagram, where he commands a solid following of 1.4 million. He’s nonetheless a light weight in both Facebook and Twitter compared to Wanyama.

The Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder beats Samatta on Facebook and Twitter with 100k and 394k followers respectively with an overall digital community of 933k.

Another Kenyan footballer Michael Olunga comes third with a digital community of 427k. The Kashiwa Reysol striker performs better on IG with 298k followers.

Uganda’s best placed player is Emmanuel Okwi, who plies his trade in Egypt with Al Ittihad Alexandria, at position six.

The former Simba SC forward has a digital community of 331k, 212k followers on IG, 77k on Facebook and 41k on Twitter.

The statistics was released today by Nairobi Sports Digital.

