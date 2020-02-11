Residents Donate At Least 30 Bulls To Feed Mourners At Moi’s Funeral

Residents of Laikipia and Samburu have donated at least 30 bulls to be slaughtered to feed mourners at the late retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi’s funeral in Kabarak.

The bulls have already been transported to Moi’s Kabarak home, where the funeral will take place on February 12, 2019.

The donation was a joint community mobilisation effort spearheaded by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda and her her Laikipia North colleague Sarah Korere on Monday, February 10.

Initially, the government had announced that the first 30,000 Kenyans to attend Moi’s burial at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County will be accommodated by the state, with food (Sodas and bread ) as well as seats.

Through a press briefing by the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, the Kabarak Farm, which is to host the final journey for the late Mzee Moi has been well prepared and Kenyans, in general, urged to show up in large numbers.

Natembeya added that school buses will be availed to ferry the people and mourners, with no intention of treating anyone as a VIP.

“Ningependa kuwasihi wakaazi wa Nakuru wajitokeze wakuje kwa wingi, maana Mzee Moi alikuwa akipenda Nakuru. We will have some snacks for the first thirty thousand people. Watapewa soda, mkate, maji, program ya siku hiyo na mahali pa kukaa,” said Natembeya.

In addition, the regional commissioner stated that the event will be streamed live for those unable to make it to Kabarak at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

