Four Police Officers Arrested For Assaulting Former MP Jakoyo Midiwo, Driver

Four police officers have been arrested after assaulting former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo at his Milimani home, Kisumu.

The incident took place on Sunday following a disagreement between the officers and Midiwo’s driver.

The former who are based at Crime Prevention Unit, Regional headquarters communication, Kondele, and Railways police stations are said to have raided Midiwo’s home and later arrested him and his driver.

The former legislator and his driver were locked up at Kisumu Central Police Station but were not booked at the Occurrence Book (OB).

According to County Police Commander Ranson Lolmodooni, the ex Minority leader’s driver had been cited for a traffic offense after which the officers trailed him to his boss’ home.

“The officers are accused to have assaulted Midiwo when he tried to intervene to know what the problem was,” the police boss said.

Mr Lolmodooni later clarified that the officers were not on official duty when incident happened.

He also noted that they will be interdicted once they are officially charged.

So far Midiwo’s driver has recorded a statement with the police and has been issued with a P3 Form.

As of Monday, the ex lawmaker was yet to record a statement.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu