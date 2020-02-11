Man Whisked Away After Attempt To Disrupt Gideon Moi’s Speech At Nyayo Stadium [Video]

A middle-aged man on Tuesday got into trouble with security men at the Nyayo National Stadium during late former President Daniel Moi’s memorial service.

The man, who has not been identified, attempted to access the dais as Moi’s last born son paid his tribute to the country’s second President.

The hawk-eyed security spotted him and whisked him away as he attempted to force his way.

The man attempted to heckle the Baringo Senator but was stopped by the men in black. His motive remains unclear.

In his speech, Gideon reminisced growing as a son of a powerful man who ruled Kenya for over two decades.

He left mourners in stitches as he recounted a day he used a Bible as a defence mechanism after crashing Moi’s new car.

“As a young boy, I could not wait to take the car for a drive, but it got into an accident and it was no more,” he said.

When he saw Gideon with the Bible, Moi laughed out loud.

Gideon also confessed Moi’s love for meat.

“My father had a love for nyama (meat). I remember telling him the doctor has refused it, but he answered back , ‘unaona daktari hapa?’ (do you see a doctor here?) Nothing came between him and his meat. He was a gentleman not only in his dressing but in his attitude. He taught us to always learn to do the right thing,” he said.

Several Heads of State are attending the function at Nyayo. They include Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Others dignitaries are Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Former Tanzanian Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa.

For the past three days, Moi’s body lay in state at Parliament buildings for three days.

Thousands of Kenyans had an opportunity to view the body from Saturday, February 8, to Monday, February 10.

Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Moi, regarded as a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years with iron and fist, died peacefully on Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

