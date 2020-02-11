Body Of Former President Moi Arrives At Nyayo Stadium, Chronology Of Events Thereafter

The body of former President Daniel Arap Moi has arrived at Nyayo National Stadium for the national memorial service.

The former Head of State received a state reception led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the military, who have been leading preparations for his send-off for a week now since his death.

The cortege with Mzee Moi’s body left Lee Funeral Home for State House for foreign Heads of State to view before proceeding to Nyayo Stadium.

At least 10 heads of state are expected to attend the function.

Several Heads of State including Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda) have arrived at the venue.

Others that will be attending the function are Tanzania’s John Magufuli, Ethiopia’s Sahle Work-Zewde and the DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi.

Read: Jubilee Party Postpones Long-awaited Consultative Meeting To “Honour Moi”

Other dignitaries are Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Nigeria’s Deputy President Yemi Osinbajo, Namibia Deputy President Nickey Iyambo, former Tanzanian Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa, and Burundi foreign affairs minister Alain Aimé Nyamitwe.

Kenyans from all walks of life arrived at the stadium from as early as 5 am.

Here is the full program of the day

8:00 a.m. Members of the public are seated

8:00 – 10:15 a.m. Presentations by choirs

8:30 a.m. President Daniel Moi’s cortege leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium

10:00 – 10:20 a.m. Arrival and sitting of State officials and guests

10:30 a.m. Arrival of His Excellency the President and the First Lady

10:35 a.m. State reception of the cortege of President Daniel Moi

10:45 – 12:00 noon State memorial service

At 12 p.m., tributes to the former president are set to start and end at 2 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Casket of the late President Daniel Moi leaves Nyayo Stadium for Lee Funeral Home.

Read Also: Raila Finally Views Moi’s Body Ahead Of Funeral Service

The late Moi’s body lay in state at Parliament buildings for three days. Thousands of Kenyans had an opportunity to view the body from Saturday, February 8, to Monday, February 10.

Moi will be interred at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Moi, regarded as a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years with iron and fist, died peacefully on Tuesday at 5.20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for over three months. He is said to have been over 100 years at the time of his death.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu